Kim Jong Un has executed over 300 people since coming to power

15 hrs ago

A new report claims North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has ordered 340 people to be executed since he came to power in 2011. The Institute for National Security Strategy, a South Korean think tank, released "The misgoverning of Kim Jong Un's five years in power" on Thursday, detailing how the North Korean leader uses executions to tighten his hold on power.

