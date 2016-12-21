Happy New Year! The world rings in 2017
Shinto priests walk past lanterns after attending a ritual to usher in the upcoming New Year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 31, 2016. Fireworks from the Taipei 101 tower light up the Taiwanese skyline during New Year celebrations just after midnight on January 1, 2017 in Taipei.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|anti cokin gila
|991
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|Fri
|Bunz7893
|32
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov '16
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
|As America comes to terms with the triumph of T...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|10
|Dictator of the Week: Kim Fatty III
|Nov '16
|karln
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC