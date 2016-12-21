Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting to expand US nukes
"I think for the next president to say, 'You know, we're going to have to systematically rebuild our nuclear capability,' is exactly right," Gingrich said on "Fox News Sunday." President-elect Donald Trump has at least one supporter of his recently stated desire to "strengthen" and "expand" the nation's nuclear capability: Newt Gingrich.
