Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about...

Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting to expand US nukes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

"I think for the next president to say, 'You know, we're going to have to systematically rebuild our nuclear capability,' is exactly right," Gingrich said on "Fox News Sunday." President-elect Donald Trump has at least one supporter of his recently stated desire to "strengthen" and "expand" the nation's nuclear capability: Newt Gingrich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 4 hr Lu kek yg pindah ... 964
News (North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps Dec 17 Ainu 10
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov 26 Castro Fears No M... 1
News As America comes to terms with the triumph of T... Nov '16 Ainu 10
News Dictator of the Week: Kim Fatty III Nov '16 karln 1
News Japan may accelerate missile defence upgrades i... Nov '16 Ainu 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,453 • Total comments across all topics: 277,339,626

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC