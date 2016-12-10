Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd says...

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd says Australia's biggest threat is North Korea

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Daily Mail

'It's far too horrible to talk about': Kevin Rudd says Australia's biggest threat is North Korea's growing nuclear firepower - and accuses current leaders of ignoring it Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd says the nation's most pressing threat is North Korea and its growing nuclear firepower. Speaking on ABC's 7.30, the 59-year-old said North Korea's devastating military potential far outweighed the danger of a rising Islamic terror threat in Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 11 hr Tai Anjing Lu 962
News (North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps Dec 17 Ainu 10
News South Korea's political crisis could become a t... Dec 7 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches... Nov 26 Castro Fears No M... 1
News As America comes to terms with the triumph of T... Nov '16 Ainu 10
News Dictator of the Week: Kim Fatty III Nov '16 karln 1
News Japan may accelerate missile defence upgrades i... Nov '16 Ainu 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,151 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,446

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC