Donald Trump effigy on pyre for Hogmanay on Lewis
Hogmanay revellers are preparing to burn an effigy of Donald Trump on the island of Lewis where the US president elect's mother grew up. The plan to bring in the new year by burning a likeness of the New York billionaire has been hatched by John Norgrove, the father of Linda Norgrove - the Scottish aid worker who lost her life in Afghanistan.
