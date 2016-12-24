Diplomatic Cold Case? American college student sits in North Korean prison as talks appear to stall

On the second day of 2016, Otto Warmbier was minutes away from boarding a plane back to America when armed security officers reportedly dragged him out of Pyongyang airport and into a yearlong nightmare that has left his loved ones and even the U.S. government powerless to save him. Like most news out of North Korea, a lot about what occurred in the airport on Jan. 2, 2016 remains a mystery.

