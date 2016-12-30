Crony Scandal Overshadows Most Domest...

Crony Scandal Overshadows Most Domestic News of the Year

Thursday Read more: Chosun Ilbo

Political turmoil at the end of the year that is likely to result in the first ouster of a democratically elected president overshadowed most other news of the year. Images of downtown Seoul turning into a deceptively festive sea of lights were beamed around the world as over a million protesters took to the streets demand President Park Geun-hye's resignation over a scandal that keeps getting more bizarre with every fresh revelation.

