Christmas in North Korea: Lights and trees, but devoid of Jesus
If Santa Claus stops in North Korea this year, he'll find some trees and lights and might even hear a Christmas song or two. But he won't encounter even a hint of what Christmas actually means - not under a regime that sees foreign religion a very real threat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gingrich: Trump 'exactly right' about wanting t...
|3 min
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|8 hr
|pindah kek lo gembel
|963
|(North Korea sanctions) Tokyo renews clamps
|Dec 17
|Ainu
|10
|South Korea's political crisis could become a t...
|Dec 7
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|School in the 'scariest place on Earth' teaches...
|Nov 26
|Castro Fears No M...
|1
|As America comes to terms with the triumph of T...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|10
|Dictator of the Week: Kim Fatty III
|Nov '16
|karln
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC