Athens barbecue sauce featured in 'North Korean Defectors try American BBQ' video
Sauces created by a barbecue joint started by two Athens brothers were selected for a video project introducing North Korean refugees to American barbecue. Produced by Digitalsoju TV, the trailer for "North Korean Defectors try American BBQ," features sauces from LawLers Barbecue in Athens, Gates Bar-B-Q in Kansas City, Rudy's in Texas and 12 Bones in Asheville, North Carolina.
