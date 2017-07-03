Two Navy members linked to Canada Day incident at Indigenous ceremony
A spokesperson for the military has confirmed that two members of the Navy were involved in a confrontation at an indigenous ceremony in Halifax on Canada Day. Organizer Rebecca Moore says dozens of people gathered in Halifax on Saturday around a statue of the city's founder Edward Cornwallis to mourn atrocities committed against Indigenous Peoples.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Living wage higher in Brandon than Winnipeg:a S...
|3 hr
|David McCallum Song
|1
|Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ...
|19 hr
|the answer
|7
|Locals divided by Trudeau's Alberta oversight i...
|22 hr
|will
|1
|Interest rates are about to go up in Canada - n...
|22 hr
|Melvin Straight A...
|1
|Indigenous people explain why they see reasons ...
|Mon
|Bob
|1
|Winnipeg Jets Enjoy Thrill of Speed
|Sun
|LURCHs PEONs
|3
|The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is ...
|Sun
|lost in space
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC