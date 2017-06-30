Six stories in the news for today, Ju...

Six stories in the news for today, July 5

Word that the federal government has agreed to pay former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr more than $10 million and apologize to him to settle a lawsuit has sparked a furious and at times virulent reaction among those who see him as a terrorist killer. But those who see Khadr as an abused "child soldier" say the apparent settlement is overdue.

