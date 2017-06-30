Royal Canadian Navy's charm offensive aimed at buying public support
The Royal Canadian Navy is on a charm offensive. It's come after the Liberal government's plans to slash defence spending by 73 per cent to $62-billion over the next decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Omar Khadr: Vigilantes still want his head
|10 hr
|slime all around
|1
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|14 hr
|Marked BonerCowSki
|3
|19 reasons I'm a proud Canadian
|23 hr
|he tell it like i...
|2
|Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70
|Fri
|Reverend Laidlaw ...
|9
|Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem
|Thu
|Baphomet
|2
|There's a bi-national beach on the US-Mexico bo...
|Thu
|Truthseeker
|1
|Canadian clinics begin offering stem-cell treat...
|Jul 4
|Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC