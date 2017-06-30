Royal Canadian Navy's charm offensive...

Royal Canadian Navy's charm offensive aimed at buying public support

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The Royal Canadian Navy is on a charm offensive. It's come after the Liberal government's plans to slash defence spending by 73 per cent to $62-billion over the next decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Omar Khadr: Vigilantes still want his head 10 hr slime all around 1
News The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh... 14 hr Marked BonerCowSki 3
News 19 reasons I'm a proud Canadian 23 hr he tell it like i... 2
News Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70 Fri Reverend Laidlaw ... 9
News Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem Thu Baphomet 2
News There's a bi-national beach on the US-Mexico bo... Thu Truthseeker 1
News Canadian clinics begin offering stem-cell treat... Jul 4 Paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,091 • Total comments across all topics: 282,321,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC