RCMP lay charges in St. Joe's human s...

RCMP lay charges in St. Joe's human smuggling and trafficking...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

Marie Royal Canadian Mounted Police Detachment has resulted in Human Smuggling and Human Trafficking charges against two male subjects from the Greater Toronto Area. The investigation, dubbed Project OFLEX, was initiated on May 31, 2015, after a lone female illegally entered Canada on a vessel that left Neebish Island in Michigan, and landed on St. Joseph's Island in Ontario.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Omar Khadr: Vigilantes still want his head 3 hr slime all around 1
News The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh... 7 hr Marked BonerCowSki 3
News 19 reasons I'm a proud Canadian 16 hr he tell it like i... 2
News Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70 17 hr Reverend Laidlaw ... 9
News Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem Thu Baphomet 2
News There's a bi-national beach on the US-Mexico bo... Thu Truthseeker 1
News Canadian clinics begin offering stem-cell treat... Jul 4 Paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Pirates
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,931 • Total comments across all topics: 282,314,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC