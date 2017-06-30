RCMP lay charges in St. Joe's human smuggling and trafficking...
Marie Royal Canadian Mounted Police Detachment has resulted in Human Smuggling and Human Trafficking charges against two male subjects from the Greater Toronto Area. The investigation, dubbed Project OFLEX, was initiated on May 31, 2015, after a lone female illegally entered Canada on a vessel that left Neebish Island in Michigan, and landed on St. Joseph's Island in Ontario.
