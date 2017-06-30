Prime Minister Trudeau meets with Que...

Prime Minister Trudeau meets with Queen Elizabeth II on Scotland visit

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has collected an honorary doctorate and met Queen Elizabeth II during a trip to Scotland. Trudeau visited the queen Wednesday at her Edinburgh residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

