Prime Minister Trudeau meets with Queen Elizabeth II on Scotland visit
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has collected an honorary doctorate and met Queen Elizabeth II during a trip to Scotland. Trudeau visited the queen Wednesday at her Edinburgh residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
