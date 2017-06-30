Parades and some protest mark Canada's 150th birthday in Montreal
While thousands of Montrealers braved the rain to attend street parties and parades in honour of Canada's 150th birthday on Saturday, not everyone in the province saw a reason to celebrate. Bloc Quebecois leader Martine Ouellet denounced the federal government's $500 million budget for the nationwide celebrations, which she said is double the amount that had been planned by the previous Conservative government.
