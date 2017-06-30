Parades and some protest mark Canada'...

Parades and some protest mark Canada's 150th birthday in Montreal

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: CTV

While thousands of Montrealers braved the rain to attend street parties and parades in honour of Canada's 150th birthday on Saturday, not everyone in the province saw a reason to celebrate. Bloc Quebecois leader Martine Ouellet denounced the federal government's $500 million budget for the nationwide celebrations, which she said is double the amount that had been planned by the previous Conservative government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is ... 1 hr lost in space 1
News Charlottetown celebrates Canada 150 6 hr Canada Day eh 1
News Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ... 10 hr Poor Old KaW-Liga 1
News $1.2 Million for Habitat 22 hr Mr Peanut - Farmer 1
News As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g... 22 hr Shoe Polish Sheldon 4
News Urban Planner: What's On In Toronto, June 30 - ... Sat GTA Glen Williams 1
News 'This is over': Indigenous protesters shut down... Sat Bob 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,748 • Total comments across all topics: 282,187,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC