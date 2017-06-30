Omar Khadr has received $10.5M settlement from federal government: source
The federal government has paid former Guantanamo Bay inmate Omar Khadr $10.5 million as part of a deal to settle his long-standing lawsuit over violations of his rights, The Canadian Press has learned. Speaking strictly on condition of anonymity, a source familiar with the situation said the Liberal government wanted to get ahead of an attempt by two Americans to enforce a massive U.S. court award against Khadr in Canadian court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|19 reasons I'm a proud Canadian
|6 hr
|he tell it like i...
|2
|Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70
|7 hr
|Reverend Laidlaw ...
|9
|Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem
|18 hr
|Baphomet
|2
|There's a bi-national beach on the US-Mexico bo...
|Thu
|Truthseeker
|1
|Canadian clinics begin offering stem-cell treat...
|Tue
|Paul
|1
|Living wage higher in Brandon than Winnipeg:a S...
|Jul 4
|David McCallum Song
|1
|Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ...
|Jul 3
|the answer
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC