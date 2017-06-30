Northern shelters for victims of violence got small share of federal funding
Canada's Far North is getting the short end of the stick on a major federal investment aimed at reducing gender-based violence, advocates say, because the money is being meted out based on the size of a region's population, rather than need. "When I go to meetings with shelters in southern Canada, I am hearing about all these shelters being built with the renovation money and I'm thinking, 'Holy cow! What happened to the North?'" said Lyda Fuller, executive director of the YWCA Yellowknife.
