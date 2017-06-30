Northern shelters for victims of viol...

Northern shelters for victims of violence got small share of federal funding

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Canada's Far North is getting the short end of the stick on a major federal investment aimed at reducing gender-based violence, advocates say, because the money is being meted out based on the size of a region's population, rather than need. "When I go to meetings with shelters in southern Canada, I am hearing about all these shelters being built with the renovation money and I'm thinking, 'Holy cow! What happened to the North?'" said Lyda Fuller, executive director of the YWCA Yellowknife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Living wage higher in Brandon than Winnipeg:a S... 8 min David McCallum Song 1
News Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ... 15 hr the answer 7
News Locals divided by Trudeau's Alberta oversight i... 18 hr will 1
News Interest rates are about to go up in Canada - n... 19 hr Melvin Straight A... 1
News Indigenous people explain why they see reasons ... 20 hr Bob 1
News Winnipeg Jets Enjoy Thrill of Speed Sun LURCHs PEONs 3
News The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is ... Sun lost in space 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,776 • Total comments across all topics: 282,224,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC