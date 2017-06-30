Locals divided by Trudeau's Alberta o...

Locals divided by Trudeau's Alberta oversight in Parliament Hill speech

Manuel Goncalves has a message for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: My Canada includes Alberta, even if your speech didn't. Trudeau touched off a Twitter firestorm Saturday during his Canada Day speech on Parliament Hill when he left Alberta out of his coast-to-coast recitation of the provinces and territories.

Chicago, IL

