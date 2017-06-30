Influential, misinformed Canadian med...

Influential, misinformed Canadian media hurts China-Canada relations: envoy

16 hrs ago

The Trudeau government should spend less time bowing down to Canadian journalists preoccupied with human rights and get on with negotiating an important free trade agreement with China, says the country's ambassador. Chinese ambassador Lu Shaye blamed the Canadian media for disseminating a negative portrait of his country that depicts it as an abuser of human rights and lacking democracy.

Chicago, IL

