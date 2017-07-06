Indigenous women's inquiry head says ...

Indigenous women's inquiry head says process moving at 'lightning speed'

19 hrs ago

Marion Buller, Chief Commissioner of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, speaks during a news conference at Haida House at the Museum of Anthropology, in Vancouver on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Buller defended the process they've gone through so far, saying in eight months they've hired staff, opened offices, held their first hearing and put life to the terms of reference.

Chicago, IL

