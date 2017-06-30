'I belong again,' says B.C. woman after regaining citizenship stripped by arcane law
Byrdie Funk shows off her Certificate of Canadian Citizenship outside of a citizenship ceremony at Canada Place in Vancouver on Saturday. Byrdie Funk marked Canada Day by taking a citizenship oath, but unlike the 150 people around her who also raised their right arm to do the same, she is hardly a newcomer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$1.2 Million for Habitat
|9 hr
|Mr Peanut - Farmer
|1
|As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g...
|9 hr
|Shoe Polish Sheldon
|4
|Urban Planner: What's On In Toronto, June 30 - ...
|17 hr
|GTA Glen Williams
|1
|'This is over': Indigenous protesters shut down...
|18 hr
|Bob
|2
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|18 hr
|Dumfukchug
|1
|What to do on Canada Day 2017 in the Greater To...
|19 hr
|How
|1
|Longhouse not a protest of Canada 150 but celeb...
|19 hr
|How
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC