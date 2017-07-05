Canadian military must learn more abo...

Canadian military must learn more about Aboriginal history: Mi'kmaq organizer

680News

An organizer of the Aboriginal ceremony in Halifax disrupted by off-duty members of the Armed Forces on Canada Day says she is glad the military has apologized but she also wants a public acknowledgment that much of the East Coast is unceded Mi'kmaq territory. "More than an apology, I need that education out there," Rebecca Moore, a member of Nova Scotia's Pictou Landing First Nation, said Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

