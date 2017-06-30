Canadian Coast Guard shows off newest chopper in fleet
Dobbin, a pilot from Wabush, demonstrated the new medium-lift helicopter on a trip to Cape Spear, then Cape St. Francis, then back to the hangar. The coast guard says the Bell Textron 412 can carry more and travel faster and farther than the chopper it's replacing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$1.2 Million for Habitat
|13 min
|Mr Peanut - Farmer
|1
|As a Newfoundlander born in 1952, I learned a g...
|26 min
|Shoe Polish Sheldon
|4
|Urban Planner: What's On In Toronto, June 30 - ...
|8 hr
|GTA Glen Williams
|1
|'This is over': Indigenous protesters shut down...
|9 hr
|Bob
|2
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|9 hr
|Dumfukchug
|1
|What to do on Canada Day 2017 in the Greater To...
|10 hr
|How
|1
|Longhouse not a protest of Canada 150 but celeb...
|10 hr
|How
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC