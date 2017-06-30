Canada 150 began at Cape Spear as Newfoundland boat cruise sang and celebrated
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A boatload of 75 early risers headed out on the North Atlantic off Newfoundland to be among the first to welcome Canada Day as dawn broke over the country's eastern edge. Rain and low clouds blocked the sunrise over the flashing lighthouse at Cape Spear but that didn't bother the flag-waving crowd.
