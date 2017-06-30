At least 14 reported dead in gunbattl...

At least 14 reported dead in gunbattle between Mexican gangs

A series of raging gunbattles between two drug gangs left at least 14 people dead Wednesday in the mountains of the northern Mexico state of Chihuahua, AP reported. Authorities said the number of dead could rise.

