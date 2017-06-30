At least 14 reported dead in gunbattle between Mexican gangs

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A series of raging gunbattles between two drug gangs left at least 14 people dead Wednesday in the mountains of the northern Mexico state of Chihuahua, AP reported. Authorities said the number of dead could rise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.