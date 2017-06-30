Amber Alert cancelled in Prince Albert, Sask., for little girl, suspect arrested
A vehicle driven by a suspect wanted in a Amber Alert in Prince Albert, Sask., is shown in this recent handout photo taken from surveillance video. RCMP in Prince Albert, Sask., have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Daniella Shatokhina, who is believed to have been abducted by a man described as between 18 and 30 years of age with dark skin, long shaggy hair and wearing a dark ball cap.
