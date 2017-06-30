Afternoon fire destroys home in Dunstaffnage
Dunstaffnage, P.E.I.- A family has been displaced after a fire destroyed their two-storey home in Dunstaffnage on Thursday. "At that time we weren't sure if there was possible entrapment so that heightened our response and everything to a different level," said Jason Blackman, North Shore Fire Department chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The meaning of reconciliation: 'We're not anywh...
|2 hr
|Marked BonerCowSki
|3
|19 reasons I'm a proud Canadian
|11 hr
|he tell it like i...
|2
|Bruce Rathbone Passes Away at 70
|12 hr
|Reverend Laidlaw ...
|9
|Quebec and Canada have an Islamophobia problem
|23 hr
|Baphomet
|2
|There's a bi-national beach on the US-Mexico bo...
|Thu
|Truthseeker
|1
|Canadian clinics begin offering stem-cell treat...
|Jul 4
|Paul
|1
|Living wage higher in Brandon than Winnipeg:a S...
|Jul 4
|David McCallum Song
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC