A chronological look at Canadian-born Omar Khadr's legal saga
July 27, 2002: Khadr, 15, allegedly throws grenade that kills United States Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Speer during an American attack on a compound in Afghanistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian clinics begin offering stem-cell treat...
|10 hr
|Paul
|1
|Living wage higher in Brandon than Winnipeg:a S...
|Tue
|David McCallum Song
|1
|Manitoba Indigenous, Metis leaders share mixed ...
|Mon
|the answer
|7
|Locals divided by Trudeau's Alberta oversight i...
|Mon
|will
|1
|Interest rates are about to go up in Canada - n...
|Mon
|Melvin Straight A...
|1
|Indigenous people explain why they see reasons ...
|Mon
|Bob
|1
|Winnipeg Jets Enjoy Thrill of Speed
|Sun
|LURCHs PEONs
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC