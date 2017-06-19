Woodland Elementary students first in...

Woodland Elementary students first in N.L. to take part in national education project

Sixth grade students at Woodland Elementary in Dildo recently took part in a new education project looking to change the way children learn about their country. Kids Guide to Canada is a project that connects students all across the country via a live videocast, which is streamed from inside the classrooms of participating students.

