Whale boat tragedy victims weren't wearing lifejackets, investigation finds

AN INVESTIGATION into the sinking of a Canadian boat which killed six people, including a father and son from Swindon, has confirmed none of the passengers were wearing lifejackets. That's despite almost all of them standing on the deck of the boat before the accident, and some not being able to swim, when the accident occurred on October 25, 2015.

