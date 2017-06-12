Vulnerable residents 'trapped' in int...

Vulnerable residents 'trapped' in interim care home, families say

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

The Cedarwood Lodge long-term care home in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is shown on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NDP leadership hopeful Charlie Angus promises h... 11 hr How quaint 1
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... Sun David 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'... Sat True Christian wi... 3
News Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad... Fri Cusps 1
News Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG Fri Selkirk Settled-ers 2
News Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ... Jun 16 pretty closed club 1
News The GPS of its time: Surveyor James Cook rememb... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,463 • Total comments across all topics: 281,871,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC