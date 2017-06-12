Vigil being held for London terror at...

Vigil being held for London terror attack victim Christine Archibald in Calgary Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

A walk and vigil is being held to remember London terror attack victim Christine Archibald at Prince's Island park in Calgary Sunday night. Archibald, 30, was enjoying a warm spring night with her fiance, Tyler Ferguson, when she was struck by a speeding van that plowed into people strolling on London Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ... 21 hr Gayvid cookoo 7
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Sun White Genocide 4
News Another decade, another Trudeau, another stab a... Sun POSTMORTEMEDIA 2
News Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa... Jun 10 The Clown Persecutor 3
News Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09) Jun 8 Dad 11,112
News Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ... Jun 7 Lake 1
News Ontario's Progressive Conservatives high in pol... Jun 7 Tory 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,789 • Total comments across all topics: 281,712,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC