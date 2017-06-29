Trudeau sets off on brief, but busy s...

Trudeau sets off on brief, but busy sweep through P.E.I. and N.B.

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is getting an early start to his Canada Day celebrations with a brief swing through two Maritime provinces today. He is scheduled to start his visit in Prince Edward Island before heading to New Brunswick for a day of meet-and-greets that could include a little golf, curling and ice cream.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More (Jun '14) 1 hr Daddy 3
News Prince Charles kicks off Canadian tour in Iqalu... 7 hr How 1
News Respect Indigenous Peoples who don't want to ce... 7 hr How 1
News Demonstrators erect teepee on Parliament Hill t... 7 hr How 1
News Citizenship ceremony welcomes 101 newcomers in ... 8 hr sweat 3
News Families separated by US-Mexico border have fle... 14 hr Farted corn 4
News Buy Nothing Day + Carnivalesque Rebellion | Adb... (Nov '10) 14 hr BuyPhartsx 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,066 • Total comments across all topics: 282,126,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC