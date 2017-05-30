Trudeau says governments must find a lasting solution to opioid epidemic
Health officials and political leaders have been sounding the alarm about a dramatic spike in opioid deaths across Canada - the focus of a national summit in Ottawa last fall that pulled together experts from across the country. Municipal leaders are lobbying the federal government in Ottawa today for more help to respond to what they describe as an epidemic spreading through their communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An ailing boy, a residential school infirmary a...
|8 hr
|Secret agentman
|25
|Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ...
|9 hr
|Skinners Pond PEI
|1
|Ask-about-Islam bike riders to roll into Kelown...
|Wed
|Kaybob
|6
|Mall a reason for Premium excitement (Apr '12)
|May 31
|Ivanka Trump brands
|3
|Businessman Kevin O'Leary to run for Conservati...
|May 30
|Andrew Sheer Luck
|2
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|May 30
|Conservative Kong...
|13
|MMIWG inquiry delays community visits until fal...
|May 30
|Idiot Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC