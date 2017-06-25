Trudeau Minister Won't Call Flint Stabbing Border Security Failure
Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale won't describe last week's stabbing in Flint, Michigan as a border security failure. Though the man accused is a Canadian citizen, Goodale told CTV News on Sunday that his U.S. counterparts have assured him that they are satisfied with current security measures in place on both sides of the border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Sat
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|11
|Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho...
|Fri
|Lying Loser David
|5
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Jun 22
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|Son of late PM Pierre Trudeau becomes Canada's ... (Oct '15)
|Jun 21
|Trumpenstein bank...
|34
|Canadian myths: Canoes might be the only place ...
|Jun 21
|Mate
|1
|France Presidential Race: All About Emotions (Apr '12)
|Jun 21
|Trumpenstein bank...
|2
|Oilsands pioneers recall big promise, big probl...
|Jun 21
|highlights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC