Trudeau Minister Won't Call Flint Sta...

Trudeau Minister Won't Call Flint Stabbing Border Security Failure

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale won't describe last week's stabbing in Flint, Michigan as a border security failure. Though the man accused is a Canadian citizen, Goodale told CTV News on Sunday that his U.S. counterparts have assured him that they are satisfied with current security measures in place on both sides of the border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... Sat WATCHING LIVONIA 11
News Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho... Fri Lying Loser David 5
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) Jun 22 Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News Son of late PM Pierre Trudeau becomes Canada's ... (Oct '15) Jun 21 Trumpenstein bank... 34
News Canadian myths: Canoes might be the only place ... Jun 21 Mate 1
News France Presidential Race: All About Emotions (Apr '12) Jun 21 Trumpenstein bank... 2
News Oilsands pioneers recall big promise, big probl... Jun 21 highlights 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,212 • Total comments across all topics: 282,034,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC