Tropical Storm Dora expected to becom...

Tropical Storm Dora expected to become hurricane on Monday: NHC

11 hrs ago

Tropical Storm Dora, located off the western coast of Mexico in the Pacific Ocean, is expected to become a hurricane on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Sunday. "Maximum sustained winds are near 50 miles per hour with higher gusts.

Chicago, IL

