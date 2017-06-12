Tropical Storm Calvin Forms Off South...

Tropical Storm Calvin Forms Off Southern Mexico in the Pacific

Tropical Storm Calvin formed Monday in the Pacific Ocean off southern Mexico and was heading toward likely landfall along a stretch of the Oaxaca state coast that is home to beach communities popular with tourists. An afternoon bulletin from the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Calvin was centered about 70 miles east-southeast of Puerto Angel and was moving to the west-northwest at 2 mph .

Chicago, IL

