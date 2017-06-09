Track washed away: Flood means rail line to northern Manitoba off for months
The only ground transportation to subarctic Churchill has been suspended until at least winter - and possibly next spring - dealing a blow to the remote Manitoba community's tourism industry and driving up prices for food, fuel and other items. The owners of the Hudson Bay Railway line say flooding that submerged a section of the track and stopped service on May 23 has caused "unprecedented and catastrophic" damage that will take months to repair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
