Track washed away: Flood means rail line to northern Manitoba off for months

The only ground transportation to subarctic Churchill has been suspended until at least winter - and possibly next spring - dealing a blow to the remote Manitoba community's tourism industry and driving up prices for food, fuel and other items. The owners of the Hudson Bay Railway line say flooding that submerged a section of the track and stopped service on May 23 has caused "unprecedented and catastrophic" damage that will take months to repair.

Chicago, IL

