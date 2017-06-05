Town that has belugas and polar bears expects to suffer with loss of rail service
Business owners and residents of an isolated Manitoba community with some of the Canada's most prestigious tourist attractions say help is needed following news that their only land link may be cut off until the winter. Omnitrax, the owners of the Hudson Bay Railway line to Churchill, said Friday that flooding damage to the track is so severe that service is suspended until at least the winter and possibly next spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ...
|11 hr
|Gayvid cookoo
|7
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|13 hr
|White Genocide
|4
|Another decade, another Trudeau, another stab a...
|Sun
|POSTMORTEMEDIA
|2
|Fort McMurray, Alta., homeowners to be compensa...
|Sat
|The Clown Persecutor
|3
|Sikh religion viewed unfavorably in B.C. (May '09)
|Jun 8
|Dad
|11,112
|Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ...
|Jun 7
|Lake
|1
|Ontario's Progressive Conservatives high in pol...
|Jun 7
|Tory
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC