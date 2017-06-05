The Latest: Canada woman among those killed on London Bridge
Terrorism struck at the heart of London, police said Sunday, after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrian... . People talk to police officers at a cordon as they tried to find their way back to where they were staying after an attack in London, Sunday, June 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX Carolina.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Canada most people don't see
|2 hr
|Richard J Jordan
|3
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|3 hr
|Mother Nature
|1
|Honorary degree for man who chaired Truth and R...
|4 hr
|others know so learn
|1
|B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it...
|17 hr
|UK rule eh
|3
|Officials confirm withdrawal of Canadian Forces...
|Mon
|moving-from-gatineau
|1
|Region's economy poised for Canada 150 boost fo...
|Mon
|moving-to-gatinea...
|1
|Mayor, five councillors attending Canadian muni...
|Mon
|they lead not muc...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC