Tears and anger as 'selfless' Kiwi wo...

Tears and anger as 'selfless' Kiwi woman killed in Bermudan boat tragedy farewelled in Christchurch

19 hrs ago Read more: Southland Times

The Kiwi woman who tragically died in a boat accident in Bermuda at an America's Cup event was remembered on Saturday as a 'selfless' woman who was taken before her time. Mary-Elizabeth McKee was remembered by family and friends as an exceptionally kind woman at a service at Christchurch's Anglican Cathedral.

Chicago, IL

