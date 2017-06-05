Stranded crab fisher says felt no choice but to attempt get through ice
Baie Verte crab fisher Lawson Sacrey says he felt helpless as he watched five men abandon their sinking boat. This aerial shot taken from a helicopter operating from the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Amundsen shows just how much ice is packed around La Scie harbour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario, Michigan Saults send water message to ...
|Wed
|Lake
|1
|Ontario's Progressive Conservatives high in pol...
|Wed
|Tory
|1
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Wed
|Jeb Trump
|14
|B.C. legislature in 'uncharted territory' as it...
|Tue
|Sure Sire
|4
|The Canada most people don't see
|Jun 6
|Richard J Jordan
|3
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|Jun 6
|Mother Nature
|1
|Honorary degree for man who chaired Truth and R...
|Jun 6
|others know so learn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC