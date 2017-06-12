Stephenville lawyer Trevor Stagg arrested, facing sexual assault and four other charges
He is also facing assault, criminal harassment by repeatedly communicating with another person, and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. Stagg worked for 17 years in New Brunswick before returning to Stephenville in March 2014, when he opened the law firm Stagg & Stagg with his father.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vulnerable residents 'trapped' in interim care ...
|8 hr
|How quaint
|1
|NDP leadership hopeful Charlie Angus promises h...
|8 hr
|How quaint
|1
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|Sun
|David
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|Sat
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad...
|Fri
|Cusps
|1
|Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG
|Fri
|Selkirk Settled-ers
|2
|Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin ...
|Jun 16
|pretty closed club
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC