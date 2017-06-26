Some residents fume as Montreala s three supervised injection sites inaugurated
Syringes are seen at the Cactus safe injection site Monday, June 26, 2017 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Montreal's three supervised injection sites were officially inaugurated Monday, but not everyone in one of the areas was thrilled about the new neighbour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|1 hr
|omega
|18
|Entertainment journal (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Pope
|4
|Canadian English accent surprisingly uniform co...
|18 hr
|z sound different 2
|1
|Eastern Canada Winter Storm Update (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Tnox
|2
|New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16)
|Mon
|TamK
|2
|About, pasta, drama: Canuck actors on the words...
|Mon
|Scone
|1
|National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrated in T...
|Mon
|GA Custer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC