Six stories in the news for today, June 30

The NDP will form a minority government in British Columbia after the Liberals were defeated Thursday in a non-confidence vote, sending them to the Opposition benches for the first time in 16 years. Premier-designate John Horgan emerged from a meeting with Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon to say he was asked to form a government after reaching a deal with the Green party on a legislative agenda.

