Six dead, 21 injured in attack on Mexican bar

Mexico City, June 4 At least six people were killed and 21 others were injured on Saturday in an attack on a bar in the city of Cuauhtemoc in Mexico's northern state of Chihuahua. The attack took place on Saturday morning when an unknown man entered the night club named Chicho's, and opened fire on the crowd, according to the prosecutor's office.

Chicago, IL

