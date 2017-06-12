Seven stories in the news for today, June 15
A parliamentary committee studying Canada's slumping media industry will reportedly call for a five per cent tax on broadband Internet services to boost a sector struggling to adapt to technological changes and evolving consumer habits. Function lights are illuminated on a modem in Chelsea, Que., July 11, 2011.
|Sarah Harmer: Two free shows at Folk Fest sur l...
|1 hr
|she a social medi...
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|4 hr
|anon
|6
|Inflammatory bowel disease in kids under 5 on r...
|9 hr
|CONSERVATIVE PLAT...
|3
|Incidents targeting Muslims drove rise in hate ...
|9 hr
|KELLY LEECH - KHAN
|2
|Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N...
|12 hr
|WHITE LUNCH COMICs
|2
|Thunder Bay and Hamilton highest rate of report...
|Wed
|GA Custer
|1
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|Wed
|hmmm
|1
