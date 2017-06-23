Sears Canada store closures expected ...

Sears Canada store closures expected to have little impact on RioCan

Read more: 680News

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust says the restructuring of Sears Canada is expected to have a far smaller impact on its business than when Target closed up shop in Canada. The Toronto-based real estate trust says seven of the 59 announced Sears closures are in RioCan properties and represent 0.4 per cent of the trust's annual rental revenue.

Chicago, IL

