Scientists alarmed by 6 right whales deaths in Canada
Marine scientists are alarmed by the deaths of six endangered North Atlantic right whales in Canadian waters during the past three weeks and say humans must help protect them. North Atlantic right whales are among the most endangered large mammals on Earth, with only about 500 still alive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds line the streets in Ontario to meet Pr...
|5 hr
|Battle_of_Gettysburg
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses welcome all to attend 'Don'...
|12 hr
|True Christian wi...
|29
|Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day...
|13 hr
|Jonny Two Shirts
|2
|Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11)
|17 hr
|tnox
|3
|Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar...
|18 hr
|RAM DASS CONSERVA...
|1
|Canada's oldest person: Living through 112 year...
|20 hr
|Bob
|2
|'This is over': Indigenous protesters shut down...
|20 hr
|Dumfukchug
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC