Saskatchewan pens letter to federal natural resources minister on update of NEB
Energy Minister Dustin Duncan has sent a letter to federal Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr about what Saskatchewan sees as the positives and negatives in the report. Speaking at the legislature, Duncan said the government would welcome any changes that would result in the approval of sound energy projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada-U.K. ties celebrated at London's Maple L...
|4 min
|hmmm
|1
|Incidents targeting Muslims drove rise in hate ...
|5 min
|hmmm
|1
|Unfounded: How Canadian police forces co-ordina...
|1 hr
|No wonder
|1
|Expert panel calls for NEB to be completely dis...
|2 hr
|was this done
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|2 hr
|WHITE GERMICIDE
|5
|Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ...
|15 hr
|Finisher
|16
|Board decision stifles our voice as staff handp... (Jun '12)
|23 hr
|why pretty closed...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC